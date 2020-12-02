https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/new-president-trump-gives-address-election/

President Trump gave an address Wednesday afternoon on the election that was recorded at the White House and posted to Facebook. In the 46 minute long video, Trump lays out his case for contesting the presidential election in key swing states.

An intro clip was posted to Twitter:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States Full Video: https://t.co/EHqzsLbbJG pic.twitter.com/Eu4IsLNsKD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

Screen images:

Full video:

A copy was posted to YouTube:

The media is already attacking President Trump for making this speech explaining the fraud and irregularities that tainted the presidential election and why he believes the election was stolen.

Watch the speech and share it with your family and friends. Let them see President Trump make his case. It may not convince them, but they deserve to hear from the President directly so that they can decide for themselves.

