https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/02/nyt-issues-lame-correction-to-paul-krugmans-claim-that-democrats-never-said-donald-trump-was-illegitimate/

Recently, the New York Times’ Paul Krugman fired up his trusty gaslight and attempted to convince his readers that Democrats never said that Donald Trump was illegitimate. He certainly never said that!

Does he realize his old statements are on the internet? pic.twitter.com/pgwbo14nKg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

The problem was that Paul Krugman, in fact, did say that. Along with a lot of other Democrats. A lot of Democrats still say that Donald Trump is illegitimate, to this day.

And we’re aware of this, which is why the New York Times found themselves in the familiar position of having to do damage control and issue a “correction”:

The @NYTimes runs a correction on that @paulkrugman column that said “And no, Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate,” though the correction is vague and goes easy on Krugman since he himself had written the opposite 4 years ago.https://t.co/JcRKchtr0w https://t.co/Ob3wwDaD6a pic.twitter.com/lP5XKk5jvx — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 2, 2020

Some “correction,” guys.

I wonder how the conversation went that led to this correction… https://t.co/a9Yui8SkSN — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 2, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

