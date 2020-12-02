https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/02/nyt-issues-lame-correction-to-paul-krugmans-claim-that-democrats-never-said-donald-trump-was-illegitimate/

Recently, the New York Times’ Paul Krugman fired up his trusty gaslight and attempted to convince his readers that Democrats never said that Donald Trump was illegitimate. He certainly never said that!

The problem was that Paul Krugman, in fact, did say that. Along with a lot of other Democrats. A lot of Democrats still say that Donald Trump is illegitimate, to this day.

And we’re aware of this, which is why the New York Times found themselves in the familiar position of having to do damage control and issue a “correction”:

Some “correction,” guys.

