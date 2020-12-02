https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obama-blackface-skit-on-russian-tv-causes-outrage/

A pro-Kremlin television channel owned by one of European football’s biggest sponsors has prompted controversy with a parody of Barack Obama by an actress in blackface.

NTV, owned by the Russian gas giant Gazprom, broadcast the sketch during a political satire show at the weekend. Mr Obama’s presidency was described as the “dark side” of American history and he was portrayed as a rapper wearing gold chains and singing “I’m a chocolate bunny” from a popular Russian pop song.





