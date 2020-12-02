https://www.dailywire.com/news/okeefe-cnn-tapes-execs-discussed-burying-hunter-biden-story-advocated-helping-biden-with-miami-cubans

Newly released videos by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas on Tuesday allegedly showed CNN executives discussing burying the Hunter Biden laptop story that was featured in the New York Post, as well as advocating for helping Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden with Cubans in Miami by countering narratives promoted by President Donald Trump.

O’Keefe said, “According to senior vice president on CNN Cynthia Hudson, recorded on Jeff Zucker’s 9 a.m. telephone call at CNN, the reason that Cubans voted for Trump is because they’re attracted to bullies.”

“Trump has used the communism, socialism rhetoric as part of his hook for the Cubans in Miami, how that has resonated and how the Biden team has not done enough to counter that,” Hudson said. “This is all that — that the only reason they are supporting Trump is because of that narrative. And that narrative, and the fact that sadly, I have to say, there’s a population that’s very attracted to bullies.”

“And no one is countering it properly in Florida, the Cubans are going to vote for Trump,” she continued. “And that’s terrifying. And, so, I think that there is a way to counter the narrative in Florida (Biden is a socialist) that is not being taken advantage of.”

NEW CNN TAPE: @CNN Senior Vice President @cynthiacnn Demeans Marginalized Community; States She’s TERRIFIED That Cubans Support Trump “The Cubans are going to vote for Trump, and that’s terrifying” “I have to say, there a population that’s very attracted to bullies”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/s3Tl3u8rIe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

In a separate video, O’Keefe shows three top executives at the network, including the head of company, essentially talking about not covering the Hunter Biden laptop story.

“I do think, on the Breitbart, New York Post, Fox News rabbit hole of Hunter Biden, which I don’t think anybody outside of that world understood last night,” Zucker said. “The Wall Street Journal reported that their review of all corporate records showed no role for Joe Biden on the Chinese deal. And yes, I do put more credibility in The Wall Street Journal than I do in the New York Post.”

“Obviously, we’re not going with the New York Post story right now on Hunter Biden and, which seems to be giving its marching orders to Fox News and the right-wing echo chamber about what to talk about today,” CNN political director David Chalian said. “Obviously, Hunter Biden’s lawyer is quoted in that New York Post piece, and we’ll just continue to report out this is the very stuff that the president was impeached over. This is the stuff that Senate committees looked at and found nothing wrong in — Joe Biden’s interactions with Ukrainians — and, now having an email that, perhaps there was a meeting with someone from Burisma is, it seems, Rudy Giuliani’s sort of ‘dream-a-vision’ of how to throw stuff at the wall in these closing days of the campaign.”

“Hey, Jeff, it’s just David on the Burisma story, and we should be awfully careful about that obviously, but I do think there’s a media story,” CNN Executive VP David Vigilante said. “What in the world are Maggie Haberman and Jake Sherman doing retweeting that story?”

CNN: Let’s attack Trump’s kids over literally anything ALSO CNN: Hunter Biden is OFF LIMITS#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/Rh334sJsXD — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

