https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/okeefe-releases-first-two-cnn-videos/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Project Veritas has released the first of its recordings from inside CNN
Full story at Project Veritas…
Here’s the hilarious phone call between Zucker and O’Keefe…
BREAKING: Special Correspondent @JamieGangel Details How @CNN Should Cover Up Trump’s Contested Election Claims On 9am Call
“News organizations have to be very careful & very responsible about not giving @realDonaldTrump too much of a platform on his not conceding…”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/LoCqh79pOG
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020