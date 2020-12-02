https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/okeefe-releases-first-two-cnn-videos/

Posted by Kane on December 2, 2020 12:22 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Project Veritas has released the first of its recordings from inside CNN

Full story at Project Veritas…



Here’s the hilarious phone call between Zucker and O’Keefe…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...