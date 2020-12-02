https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/china-biden/2020/12/02/id/999734

More than 1,000 Chinese researchers have left the United States amid a U.S. crackdown on alleged technology theft, John Demers, the U.S. Justice Department’s top national security official said on Wednesday.

William Evanina, chief of the counterintelligence branch of the office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, told the same briefing that Chinese agents are already targeting personnel of the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, as well as “people close” to Biden’s team.

