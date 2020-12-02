https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/02/owning-it-jen-psaki-says-anyone-spreading-that-pic-of-her-in-the-pink-commie-hat-is-simply-a-puppet-of-the-russian-propaganda-machine/

As Twitchy told you earlier, USA Today proclaimed in a “fact check” that a legitimate, undoctored photo of Joe Biden’s new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a pink hammer-and-sickle hat was “missing context.”

Fact check: The claim: A photo shows Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s pick for press secretary, wearing a hammer and sickle hat while posing with officials from Russia. Our ruling: Missing context https://t.co/r36VAwWZWV — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) December 1, 2020

Here’s that photo again, just because:

Here’s Jen Psaki hugging Russia’s Foreign Minister and Russia’s chief foreign affairs propagandist while wearing a pink hammer and sickle hat pic.twitter.com/WMJytaxd7J — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 30, 2020

MISSING CONTEXT: this tweet leaves out that, at the time, Jen Psaki was the spokesperson for the State Department, which really makes this whole thing look even worse when you think about it huh https://t.co/RMyvs55Wyu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 1, 2020

You know what makes it look worse still? Psaki’s own spin on the photo:

For anyone who hasn’t been the target of Russian propaganda (cc: @McFaul @HillaryClinton) the purpose is to discredit powerful messengers and to spread misinformation to confuse the public. Anyone who repeats it is (unwitting or not) simply a puppet of the propaganda machine. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) December 1, 2020

Don’t believe your lying eyes! Russian propaganda put that hat on Jen’s head, and if you don’t believe that, you’re just a puppet of the propaganda machine.

??? You put the pink hammer & sickle hat on. If your argument is that you were duped into wearing it by the Russians so that they could exploit you as a useful idiot for propaganda purposes … Yeah, agreed. And that’s the problem. You let that happen. https://t.co/OzoxTXceHt — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 2, 2020

“I put on the pink Nazi armband as a pleasantry” wouldn’t be rational either. — Shady Ranger (@ShadyRanger) December 2, 2020

They tricked you into putting that hat on? Aren’t you guys the A-Team? Isn’t that what you’ve been telling us? https://t.co/jjUpBwBQYe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2020

Joe Biden only hires the best people, you know.

couldn’t she just say, I wore the hat as an obvious jokey thing, and I’m obviously not a commie? This is all so dumb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 2, 2020

The. Best. People.

It’s the Nancy Pelosi “I was setup!” Defense all over again. — Professor Wagstaff (@Variax24) December 2, 2020

My favorite line on this is if you spread that photo of me in the hammer and sickle hat, you’re a Russian stooge. Not the person who wore it mind you… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2020

Just to be clear, Jen is saying anyone who points out she wore a pink hammer & sickle hat is a puppet of Russian propaganda. A ridiculous attack on the press. Some folks might be ready for a four year nap, but I sleep about 5 hours a night now & don’t plan on changing my routine. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 2, 2020

