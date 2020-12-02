https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/02/owning-it-jen-psaki-says-anyone-spreading-that-pic-of-her-in-the-pink-commie-hat-is-simply-a-puppet-of-the-russian-propaganda-machine/

As Twitchy told you earlier, USA Today proclaimed in a “fact check” that a legitimate, undoctored photo of Joe Biden’s new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a pink hammer-and-sickle hat was “missing context.”

Here’s that photo again, just because:

You know what makes it look worse still? Psaki’s own spin on the photo:

Don’t believe your lying eyes! Russian propaganda put that hat on Jen’s head, and if you don’t believe that, you’re just a puppet of the propaganda machine.

Joe Biden only hires the best people, you know.

The. Best. People.

