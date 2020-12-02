https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pastor-rick-wiles-line-em-up-against-a-wall-and-shoot-the-traitors/
Pastor Rick Wiles Predicts Trump Admin is Planning to Execute Democrats and Media ‘Traitors’
Rick, it’s not going to happen
End Times conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles hopes that Donald Trump and Bill Barr will line Democrats, the news media, leftists, scientists, and professors up against a wall and shoot them “because that’s what they deserve.” pic.twitter.com/cTw8t5qenu
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 30, 2020