Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano said during an interview with David Brody on Thursday’s episode of The Water Cooler that Afghanistan has elections “more secure” than the Keystone State.

Mastriano, who said he has “served many times in Afghanistan” and “supported the mission in the Balkans, also in the Baltics,” remarked that “it amazes me that we’ll move heaven and earth to ensure safe and free elections in” other nations.

“And we go to all these extents in Afghanistan that has a fairer, more free, more secure election than Pennsylvania and we can’t do that in our own state where it all started in 1776,” he said. “Houston, we got a problem, and we need to fix it.”

While media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump has not conceded and has alleged that the contest was tainted by fraud. The Trump campaign and others have been plaintiffs in various election-related lawsuits.

Mastriano said that the final determination regarding the winner of the election will fall upon the nation’s Supreme Court. “The ultimate decision right now is in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said.

He remarked that many “bad things” occurred in the Keystone State. “People need to go to jail,” he said. “We need fair free elections.”

