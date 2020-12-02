https://www.theepochtimes.com/powell-accuses-dominion-of-lying-massive-fraud-after-it-disputes-election-fraud-allegations_3601496.html
Attorney Sidney Powell on Dec. 1 accused Dominion Voting Systems of lying and of conducting a “massive fraud” that has infected the voting system across the United States, in response to the company’s statement denying fraud allegations detailed in recent lawsuits. It comes after former federal prosecutor Powell filed a lawsuit in Michigan last week, and released another alleging “massive election fraud” in Georgia, containing issues pertaining to Dominion Voting Systems. The 75-page complaint (pdf) filed in Michigan alleges that “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” were enabled by “massive election fraud.” It claimed that election software and hardware from Dominion Voting Systems used by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers helped facilitate the fraud. A separate lawsuit released on Powell’s website (pdf) meanwhile alleges “massive election fraud” and multiple violations of the Constitution and Georgia’s state laws in the 2020 general election, as well as issues …