President Donald Trump appeared to tease a 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday night from the White House. The president’s remarks were caught on camera and were delivered during a White House Christmas party event.

What are the details?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Trump vowed to run for president in 2024 if he is unable to remain president come Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

In a brief speech to supporters and members of the Republican National Committee, Trump said, “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Footage of his remarks spread like wildfire across social media and also showed dozens of attendees standing in the Cross Hall of the White House State Floor.

Elsewhere during his remarks, Trump insisted that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged and stolen.

“It’s certainly been an unusual year,” he admitted. “We won an election, but they don’t like that. I call it a rigged election, and I always will.”

The president’s remarks came just days after he said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College in December voted for former Vice President Joe Biden.

What else?

Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, said that the season’s holiday parties will be on a smaller scale this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The People’s House will celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah while providing the safest environment possible,” Grisham said of the celebrations. “This includes smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor.”

She added, “Attending the parties will be a very personal choice. It is a longstanding tradition for people to visit and enjoy the cheer and iconic decor of the annual White House Christmas celebrations.”

