https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/12/02/trump_if_we_dont_root_out_alleged_voter_fraud_then_we_dont_have_a_country_anymore.html
President Donald Trump concluded his speech on alleged voter fraud on Wednesday with a warning: “If we don’t root out the fraud, the tremendous and horrible fraud that’s taken place in our 2020 election, we don’t have a country anymore. With the resolve and support of the American people, we will restore honesty and integrity to our elections. We will restore trust in our system of government. Thank you. God bless you. God bless America.”