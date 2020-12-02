https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/02/prince-harry-mother-nature-is-punishing-humanity-with-covid/

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, claimed this week that the pandemic from the novel Wuhan coronavirus was punishment from “Mother Nature” sending humanity to its room for ravaging the Earth.

“Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done,” the 36-year-old British prince said in a recent interview with WaterBear, an environmental documentary platform. “[The pandemic has] certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature… We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.”

The prince went on the urge people to act like raindrops to heal a breaking planet.

“Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground,” he said. “What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared?”

While the true origins of the Chinese virus featuring its first outbreak in the Hubei province remain unknown, some top U.S. intelligence officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believe the disease came from a research facility at a Wuhan lab. The Department of National Intelligence did release a statement in April however, that the virus was not manmade. Whether it came from a lab is still uncertain.

During the interview, Prince Harry also expressed his initial restraint to having children because of climate change, an increasingly popular world view shared by pop star Miley Cyrus who said the Earth was too “angry” to handle her kids.

“The moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world, when they get to your age and it’s on fire?” Harry asked.

For all their concern about climate change, the prince and his 39-year-old wife Meghan Markle, who left the royal family early this year have no problems boarding private jets to fly back and forth across the pond.

