U.S.-based British royal Prince Harry suggested in a recent interview that the coronavirus could be retribution from “Mother Nature,” as he urged his fellow man “to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done” to the earth.

What are the details?

During a virtual sit-down with environmentally focused streaming platform WaterBear, the Duke of Sussex explained, “Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior, to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done.”

“It’s certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature,” he continued. “We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.”

Reuters noted that “the prince, who has been criticized in the past for his use of private jets, urged people to imagine being a raindrop in order to help repair the Earth.”

The 36-year-old put it this way: “Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground. What if every one of us was a raindrop? If every single one of us cared? We do, because we have to, because at the end of the day nature is our life source.”

The New York Post reported that the duke recently bought a $14 million Los Angeles mansion where he lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their toddler son, Archie.

Harry also spoke to WaterBear about his initial concerns about having children due to the threat of climate change, saying, “The moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?” He added, “We can’t steal their future, that’s not the job we’re here for.”







Anything else?

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties to Harry’s family after making the move to North America.

The two took heat from Trump supporters in September after they weighed in on the U.S. election during an interview with TIME in what many observers interpreted as an endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

When asked about their comments, President Donald Trump replied, “I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, ’cause he’s gonna need it.”

