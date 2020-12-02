https://www.theepochtimes.com/pro-ccp-organizations-in-the-us-influenced-the-election-trevor-loudon_3601176.html

In an interview with American Thought Leaders, Trevor Loudon an expert on Marxist radical left movements, said pro-Communist China organizations in the United States have worked to try and flip the election.

He says that Liberation Road, a socialist, Chinese-directed group that has close ties to the Chinese regime, is involved in the registration of voters in key states like Georgia and Arizona.

“They are the same people who are involved in several, large, voter registration organizations in many of the key states in question. I’m talking Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona. I have them in their own words, talking about how they targeted these states to destroy Trump and to win the election for Biden,” said Loudon.

Loudon says Liberation Road runs two different Chinese Progressive Associations (CPA), one in California’s bay area, and another in Boston.

The Boston Branch openly works with Chinese communist officials, even holding an event for a Chinese consulate.

Liberation Road and both CPAs do voter outreach and registration, and they’re openly anti-Trump.

“These are groups that owe their allegiance to communist China. And they’re boasting about winning the election. You know, if you’re a leader of the communist party of China, would you really want this guy, Trump, in the White House for four more years? After all he’s done to counter your plans? Or would you use your assets in the United States to try and tip the scales in favor of a much more friendly candidate like Joe Biden?” said Loudon.

The Biden family has had extensive business relationships with China, and the Democratic Candidate showed little concern about communist China during his election campaign compared to President Trump.

From NTD News

