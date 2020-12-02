https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/528508-pro-trump-attorneys-tell-georgians-not-to-vote-in-runoff-until-votes-are

Attorneys L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell reportedly urged Georgia voters this week not to vote in the pivotal Senate runoff elections in January until their votes are “secure,” with Wood specifically telling people not to back GOP Sens. Kelly LoefflerKelly LoefflerSenate GOP’s campaign arm rakes in M as Georgia runoffs heat up Georgia lieutenant governor says GOP risks ‘alienating voters’ with voter fraud claims Ossoff features Obama in TV ad ahead of in Georgia run-off MORE (Ga.) and David Perdue David PerdueTrump to stump for Loeffler, Perdue amid tensions with Georgia officials Author Ryan Girdusky: Trump involvement ‘critical’ for GOP win in Georgia Senate runoff elections Trump supporters could hand Senate control to Democrats MORE (Ga.) until they take action on the matter.

According to Fox News, the attorneys, both supporters of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump alludes to possible 2024 run in White House remarks Trump threatens to veto defense bill over tech liability shield Tiger King’s attorney believes they’re close to getting pardon from Trump MORE who have made wild accusations about voter fraud and filed lawsuits in recent weeks challenging election results after Trump’s projected defeat, made the comments in joint remarks at an event on Wednesday.

Powell, whom the Trump campaign recently distanced itself from after she made baseless claims alleging widespread election fraud, reportedly said Wednesday that she encourages “all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure — and I mean that regardless of party.”

“We can’t live in a republic, a free republic, unless we know our votes are legal and secure,” said Powell, who recently filed typo-filled lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia alleging election fraud and issues connected to voting machines without offering evidence.

In his pitch to voters, Wood reportedly said, “This is Georgia. We ain’t dumb. We’re not going to go vote on Jan. 5 on another machine made by China.”

He appeared to be referring to Dominion Voting Systems, which is used in Georgia and across the country. The company has been the subject of baseless claims alleging it has ties to countries such as Venezuela and China and to the families of prominent Democrats, which it has said are false, in the wake of Trump’s projected defeat.

“If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn it,” Wood reportedly said. “They’ve got to demand publicly, repeatedly, consistently: Brian Kemp Brian KempGeorgia elections official slams Trump over voter fraud claims, warns of potential violence Georgia lieutenant governor says GOP risks ‘alienating voters’ with voter fraud claims Trump Jr. in radio ad: Father’s ‘accomplishments’ are on the ballot in Georgia Senate races MORE, call a special session of the Georgia state legislature. And if they do not do it … they have not earned your vote.”

“They have not earned your vote,” Wood also said in reference to Loeffler and Perdue on Wednesday, according to The Daily Beast. “Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election, for God’s sake? Fix it! You gotta fix it!”

The remarks come as Trump is preparing to travel to Georgia to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue ahead of the state’s pivotal runoff elections. The winners of the races will determine which party controls the upper chamber.

