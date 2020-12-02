https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/project-veritas-cnn-jeff-zucker-execs-spike-coverage-new-york-post-hunter-biden-laptop-bombshell-video-cnntapes/

Project Veritas released tapes on Tuesday of CNN’s 9 a.m. rundown calls that they have secretly been recording for months.

These tapes expose CNN president Jeff Zucker and several other CNN executives expressing their extreme political biases against President Trump.

On Wednesday, Project Veritas released a recording of Jeff Zucker and other CNN execs spiking coverage of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop bombshell.

Recall, the New York Post dropped a devastating October surprise on the Biden campaign when they published contents from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Hunter Biden’s emails revealed Joe Biden was involved in foreign play-to-play schemes.

Joe Biden, AKA “the Big Guy” received between 10% and 50% of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China, Ukraine, Russia, Romania and other countries.

This is a huge scandal, but CNN decided to run cover for Joe Biden.

“OBVIOUSLY we’re not going with the New York Post story on Hunter Biden right now,” CNN’s Vice President and Political Director David Chalian said.

“Perhaps there was a meeting with someone from Burisma…” CNN General Counsel David Vigilante said.

