Project Veritas has been releasing recordings of CNN’s 9 a.m. editorial phone calls and in one of them a woman, who Project Veritas identified as Cynthia Hudson, seemed to describe the idea of Cubans in Florida voting for President Trump as “terrifying.”

“Trump has used the communism, socialism rhetoric as part of his hook for the Cubans in Miami, how that has resonated and how the Biden team has not done enough to counter that,” Hudson, the senior vice president and managing director of CNN en Español and Hispanic strategy for CNN/U.S., said in a Sept. 9, 2020 recording.

She said “the only reason they are supporting Trump is because of that [Biden is socialist] narrative. And that narrative and the fact that sadly, I have to say, there’s a population that’s very attracted to bullies.”

Hudson said that “no one is countering it properly in Florida. The Cubans are gonna vote for Trump. And that’s terrifying.”

She added that she believed “there is a way to counter the narrative in Florida that is not being taken advantage of.”

The CNN Communications Twitter account on Tuesday responded to a tweet containing a video in which Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe phoned into a CNN call.

“Legal experts say this may be a felony. We’ve referred it to law enforcement,” the tweet from CNN Communications stated.

