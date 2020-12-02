https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/project-veritas-cnn-senior-vp-cynthia-hudson-demeans-cubans-support-trump-cubans-attracted-bullies-video-cnntapes/

Project Veritas released tapes on Tuesday of CNN’s 9 a.m. rundown calls that they have secretly been recording for months.

These tapes expose CNN president Jeff Zucker and several other CNN executives expressing their extreme political biases against President Trump.

On Wednesday, Project Veritas released a tape of CNN’s Senior Vice President Cynthia Hudson demeaning Cubans that support President Trump.

Hudson said she is terrified that the Cubans in Miami were going to vote for President Trump.

“I have to say, there’s a population that’s very attracted to bullies,” she said.

Sounds racist.

WATCH:

NEW CNN TAPE: @CNN Senior Vice President @cynthiacnn Demeans Marginalized Community; States She’s TERRIFIED That Cubans Support Trump “The Cubans are going to vote for Trump, and that’s terrifying” “I have to say, there a population that’s very attracted to bullies”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/s3Tl3u8rIe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

Is it just us or does @cynthiacnn seem a bit racist towards Cubans? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dWBmsvBKJo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 2, 2020

