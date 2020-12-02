https://www.theepochtimes.com/project-veritas-leaks-cnn-tape-network-threatens-legal-action_3601625.html
CNN said on Dec. 1 that it is involving “law enforcement” after James O’Keefe, founder of investigative journalism nonprofit Project Veritas, appeared to leak the network’s internal morning editorial calls. On Tuesday morning, O’Keefe shared a preview on Twitter teasing a release allegedly of a secretly recorded conference call between the network’s president Jeff Zucker and CNN’s senior leadership, claiming that it would “expose” network executives for expressing their “political biases.” “Legal experts say this may be a felony. We’ve referred it to law enforcement,” CNN’s PR account said on the social media platform. In a recording dated Oct. 9, 2020, Zucker is identified as the speaker by Project Veritas. ”I just want to reemphasize that, you know, I think we cannot normalize what has happened here in the last week with Trump and his behavior,” he can be heard saying. A separate clip dated Sept. 8, 2020, allegedly shows …