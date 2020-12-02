https://www.dailywire.com/news/real-housewives-star-identifies-as-a-lesbian-still-married-to-husband

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke – the same person who previously boasted of giving her husband threesomes on his birthday – has now come out as a lesbian, though she has indicated no plans to leave her husband.

Speaking with GLAAD, the reality television star and mother of seven revealed that she has “never” been attracted to men despite being married to her husband Sean for 20 years.

“I like women. I’m gay,” she said.

“I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” she continued. “I’m a lesbian, and it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I’m so proud of where I am right now, and I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Windham-Burke added that she loved her husband Sean despite having a current girlfriend that she spends a great deal of time with, according to Fox News.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family, but I’m not attracted to men and I never have been,” she said.

Windham-Burke said that her becoming sober contributed to her sexual enlightenment.

“I know there’s a correlation between the two,” she said. “I know that when you get sober and you start doing the work that goes into that, you start realizing a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside.”

Sean expressed support for his wife on his Instagram. “I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always,” he wrote.

In October of 2019, Braunwyn revealed on Bravo’s aftershow that she and Sean started partaking in threesome exploits on Sean’s 35th birthday, which became an annual tradition.

“We were at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego for his 35th birthday. We rented out every bottom room. We had friends from everywhere, and like everyone lost their damn minds,” she said. “[Because] keep in mind I’ve been with him a long time; everything we’ve done, we’ve done together. So it was sort of like, oh, that would be fun.”

“I kinda was like, this is your birthday present. It started as a joke, and then it became like, okay, for every monumental birthday, this will be your gift,” she continued. “That’s not like a hard and fast rule. … But Sean is crazy, and you’ve met Sean, he doesn’t seem crazy at all. He’s like super nice and buttoned up—like, he’s super wild, too.”

Braunwyn said that a threesome could not occur with a close friend, saying “that’s a hard and fast rule.”

Speaking with TooFab, the couple said they had no interest in ever bringing another man into the bedroom and that the girl they choose must be “hot.”

“If it’s right, it’s right,” said Sean Burke.

The threesomes apparently began occurring after the couple suffered a rough patch 12 years ago, during which Braunwyn allegedly cheated on him out of frustration with his traveling for work all the time.

“We are happier than ever,” said Braunwyn. “That was 12 years ago, and we are better than ever. And occasionally, we’ll have a fun threesome.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

