Republican Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) vowed that “the road to socialism would never run through Georgia,” where twin runoff elections on Jan. 5 will decide the balance of power in the United States Senate.

“We’re not going to allow that to happen,” Carter told Fox Radio host Jimmy Failla on Dec. 1.

“We’re inspired as a state that we are going to see the balance of power delivered in the United States Senate and therefore in the United States government,” said Carter. “And it will be delivered by two Republican Senators from the state of Georgia.”

Carter agreed that, in theory, President Trump’s determination to challenge the integrity of the election carried some risk of discouraging voter turnout. But he said he applauded the president for his actions.

“I think the greater danger is if the President not challenged the results,” said Carter. “Because he has a responsibility that I feel like he is fulfilling in challenging the results.

“It was a razor-thin margin,” said Carter. “Whether you’re Republican, Democrat or Independent, everyone wants fair, transparent, and honest elections.”

A few days earlier, Trump himself rejected calls to boycott the Georgia Senate election.

U.S. Sen David Perdue (R-GA) speaks at a campaign event to supporters at a restaurant in Cumming, Ga. on Nov. 13, 2020. (Megan Varner/Getty Images).

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.).

“Otherwise,” he added, “we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people.”

Loeffler is facing Atlanta pastor Raphael Warnock. Perdue is facing challenger Jon Ossoff.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) speaks to the crowd of supporters during a “Defend the Majority” rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture Center in Perry, Ga., on Nov. 19, 2020. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

The double runoff Senate race is rare for two reasons.

First, six-year Senate terms are staggered to avoid both seats for any state being contested at the same time. This year’s double election came about because Sen. Johnny Isakson retired early in late 2019. His seat was filled by Loeffler through a special election process temporarily until 2020, when another Georgia seat was also up for grabs.

Second, is a unique quirk of Georgia’s election process which triggers a runoff if no single candidate gets over 50 percent of the votes.

At the current election count, Republicans hold a 50–48 lead over Democrats in the Senate. If both of the Georgia seats turn blue for the Democrats, the ensuing 50-50 tie means the vice-president gets a tiebreaker vote—tying the fate of the Senate to the final outcome of the presidential election process.

Two Georgia Senate committees have scheduled back-to-back hearings on Thursday to examine the elections process and to “take testimony of elections improprieties.”

Georgia is currently carrying out a recount of the election, which is due to finish tonight.

