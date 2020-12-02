http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pnpp9sYpTG8/

Should former Vice President Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election, FBI Director Christopher Wray could be left in his post if he is not removed by President Donald Trump, a new report claims.

The New York Times reports:

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Mr. Biden’s team was “not removing the F.B.I. director unless Trump fired him.” Two spokesmen for Mr. Biden did not respond to a request for comment. But the decision to leave Mr. Wray in place would be a return to the norms around F.B.I. directors, who are confirmed by the Senate and are supposed to have 10-year terms, and are rarely fired. Dismissing them requires an explanation about why such an extraordinary measure would be taken.

Wray has reportedly been in President Trump’s crosshairs after the FBI did not formally investigate allegations of corruption against Hunter Biden. Wray also angered the president for testifying in September that the bureau had not witnessed widespread election fraud regarding mail-in ballots in the lead-up to the election. Wray has also claimed that though Antifa is “real,” it is not an actual “organization.”

“We look at Antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee in September. “To be clear, we do have quite a number of properly predicated domestic terrorism investigations into violent anarchist extremists, any number of whom self identify with the Antifa movement. And that’s part of this broader group of domestic violent extremists that I’m talking about, but it’s just one part of it. We also have racially motivated violent extremists … militia types, and others.”

In December 2019, President Trump sharply criticized Wray for endorsing the Department of Justice inspector general’s findings that the FBI’s investigation into potential connections between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government was appropriately launched.

The president wrote on Twitter at the time: “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

