Lawsuits filed in several states have alleged Dominion Voting Systems machines were used to flip votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.

Now, an investigation into Securities and Exchange Commission filings has revealed that the firm that owns Dominion Voting Systems received $400 million from a Swiss bank with close links to the Chinese government less than a month before the election, reports the Gateway Pundit.

Dominion has customers in 28 U.S. states, including nine of the top 20 counties.

The president and his supporters have charged that the system was utilized to switch “millions” of votes from the president to Biden.

The transaction with Dominion, first reported by Infowars, was made Oct. 9. Staple Street Capital filed SEC Form D offerings and sales amounting to $400 million, according to the SEC. The Sales Compensation Recipient was identified as UBS Securities. Another payment of $200 million went through in 2014.

UBS Securities is a Swiss bank that owns nearly 25% of UBS Securities Co., a Chinese investment bank. The rest is owned by the Chinese government.

The government ownership includes communist front groups Beijing Guoxiang, Guangdong Comm. Group, China Guodian and COFCO Group.

The chain of ownership was traced back even further: Guangdong Comm. Group is owned by Guangdong Provincial Government, China Guodian is a state-owned enterprise and COFCO Group is under the Chinese state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

National Pulse reported Andy Huang, a manager for Dominion, previously worked at China Telecom.

“China Telecom is wholly run by the Chinese government, and has been identified by the U.S. Department of Defense as having collaborated with the country’s military for over two decades,” the report said.

And China Telecom previously has been flagged by the U.S. State Department as “vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government.”

