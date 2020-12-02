https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/rnc-invites-possible-2024-candidates-january-meeting-florida?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel is inviting a series of likely 2024 presidential candidates to the RNC’s January meeting in Amelia Island, Florida.

The invitations are going out as President Trump is reportedly mulling a bid at reelection in 2024, following a tumultuous election last month. Some of the candidates reportedly on McDaniel’s list include South Carolina’s Senator Tim Scott, Kristi Noem, the Governor of South Dakota, and Nikki Haley, who most recently served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Vice President Mike Pence is also reportedly planning to attend.

It is unclear whether President Trump will attend the meeting, though he has been invited. On Tuesday evening, the president told RNC members at the White House Christmas part, “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

McDaniel herself is currently running for reelection to her post. She was hand selected by Trump to lead the committee, and with his impending departure from high office appearing likelier by the day, it is now a question what her leadership style will look like without the presence of Donald Trump.

Typically, the president selects the head of the national committee, and the out-of-office party holds elections for the role. Republicans, in the past few weeks, have been discussing possible candidates to challenge McDaniel. Former White House Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney and recently ousted Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner had been floated as possible contenders — though both have reportedly ruled out bids.

Also on the list of invitees are Texans Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Iowa’s Sen. Joni Ernst, and the three major Republicans in Florida — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis.

