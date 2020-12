https://www.oann.com/russias-putin-tells-officials-to-start-mass-vaccinations-against-covid-19-next-week/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russias-putin-tells-officials-to-start-mass-vaccinations-against-covid-19-next-week

December 2, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered authorities to begin mass vaccinations against COVID-19 from next week in Russia.

“Let’s agree on this – you will not report to me next week, but you will start mass vaccination … let’s get to work already,” Putin told Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)

The post Russia’s Putin tells officials to start mass vaccinations against COVID-19 next week first appeared on One America News Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook