Sarah Fuller, who was celebrated over the weekend as the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game, is now in the running for the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award, according to reports.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, delivered a squib kick during Vanderbilt’s blowout 41-0 loss to Missouri last weekend which only flew about 30 yards.

The SEC immediately celebrated the kick as “history made”:

HISTORY MADE 👏@VandyFootball’s Sarah Fuller is the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. pic.twitter.com/zhSaLqa3Bg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2020

Despite delivering a kick that did not even reach the minimum of a male kicker’s range, Fuller was still awarded the SEC special teams co-player of the week on Monday. On Wednesday, it was announced that she is up for the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

Fuller is said to be prepared to play against No. 10 Georgia on Saturday, but interim coach Todd Fitch said that other options are still being considered.

Fitch said veteran kicker Ryley Guay, last year’s kicker who left the team for Vanderbilt’s medical school, may cycle back into the team in time for Saturday’s game pending his coronavirus tests and other SEC requirements.

