https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/johnmulaney-comedian-monologue/2020/12/02/id/999732

John Mulaney was investigated by the Secret Service for a joke he told during his monologue on ”Saturday Night Live” last February.

The comedian revealed the news Wednesday during an appearance on ”Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

”In February, I did a joke that was not about Donald Trump,” Mulaney explained.

”The joke was about how it was a leap year and the leap year was started by Julius Caesar to correct the calendar, and another thing that happened with Caesar was that he was stabbed to death by a bunch of senators because he went crazy. And I said that’s an interesting thing that can happen.

”I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say, am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much,” Mulaney said.

”But the person vetting me … was very understanding that the joke had nothing to do with Donald Trump. It was an elliptical reference to him. I didn’t say anything about him.”

Comedians George Lopez and Kathy Griffin were also investigated by the Secret Service for Trump-related comments.

Lopez in January joked about a bounty on Trump and Griffin posted and then removed a photo where she posed with a replica of a severed and bloodied head that resembled Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

