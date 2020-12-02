https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/02/shocking-bill-clintons-former-body-man-doug-band-sheds-more-light-on-clintons-purported-cozy-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein/

You’re gonna want to have your shocked face handy for this one …

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that Bill Clinton’s former confidant and go-to guy Doug Band is coming to terms with his time in Clinton’s inner circle — and that means opening up about some things.

Like Bill Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, for example:

Wow. Doug Band — Bill Clinton’s former right-hand man — says Clinton visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, which Clinton has repeatedly denied. https://t.co/86ymaZLdb4 pic.twitter.com/TlVRk2KBm1 — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) December 2, 2020

And there’s more:

Plus this:

Sources told me that Ghislaine Maxwell flew Clinton in her helicopter to “Little St. Jeff’s” with secret service en tow. Also, @vrsvirginia has long said she saw Clinton on #epstein’s island but wasn’t trafficked to him. https://t.co/whHPmfgtnE — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) December 2, 2020

Unnamed sources aren’t confirmation, of course. But still. This is all fascinating. Just fascinating. We told you you’d want your shocked face!

If there’s one thing we can trust bill clinton on it’s his denials of sexual misconduct https://t.co/CTiGlOVL3D — kirby hancock (@TOAD__MODE) December 2, 2020

Bill Clinton has certainly never given us any reason not to take him at his word.

I mean…anyone surprised Bill Clinton would’ve lied here? https://t.co/boxW2eOXfn — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 2, 2020

I will take news that isn’t news to anyone, for $1000 Alex — Liberty (@Liberty99177121) December 2, 2020

But it’s Band’s word against Clinton Inc.’s, of course. So you can probably guess how this is going to play out.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

