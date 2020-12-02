https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/sidney-powell-lin-wood-tell-rally-1776/

Before an enthusiastic, flag-waving crowd in Atlanta on Wednesday that clearly believes President Trump won the election, attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood declared the power resides in the people and they must exercise it to ensure justice in the outcome of the 2020 vote.

Wood, at the “Stop the Steal Rally,” called on Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to order a special session of the state legislature “to fix the mess he created.”

“And then he can resign. And as far as I’m concerned, lock him up,” Wood said to cheers, adding that others “need to go with him.”

Wood, along with Powell, filed a lawsuit last week challenging the results in Georgia. The complaint asserts Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Georgia State Elections Board failed to enforce Georgia laws and the U.S. Constitution, citing “multiple violations,” including deals with Democrats to change voting procedures.

At the rally, Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Democrat, backed up Wood’s call for a special session.

He said any agreements Kemp and Raffensperger made with former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams or others that might have compromised the integrity of the election need to be examined.

Powell later said she would turn over to the Justice Department the “extraordinary evidence” of fraud she and her team has compiled.

Last Wednesday, Powell filed a lawsuit in Michigan alleging “old-fashioned ballot-stuffing” that was “amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.”

The reference is to electronic voting machines produced by Dominion Voting Systems that can be connected to the internet.

Wood and Powell are operating separately from the Trump campaign legal team. Wood is known for his defense of Richard Jewell and recently of Kentucky teen Nicholas Sandmann, winning defamation suits against CNN and the Washington Post. Powell, a former federal prosecutor, resurrected Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s case after taking over as his lead attorney.

‘Battle between good and evil’

Wood said the “message” he and the crowd want to send to anyone impeding the pursuit of the truth in the 2020 election is “it’s 1776 in America again, and you’re not going to take our freedom.”

“We’re going to fight for our liberty,” he declared.

Wood said the media is telling lies about the election.

“This is the battle between good and evil. This is the battle between truth and lies,” he said.

“They want to know, ‘Where is your evidence’?” Wood continued. “Oh, we’re going to show them the evidence. There are piles of evidence.”

Wood insisted Trump “won a landslide victory” on Nov. 3.

The Georgia attorney introduced Powell to chants from the crowd of “We love you!”

Powell expressed appreciation for prayers for her and others in the legal fight.

“Americans and freedom-loving people around the world are starved for truth and for freedom,” she said. “That is exactly what they have tried to take away from all of us.”

She said now “is the time for every patriot in this country to stand up, make their voices heard and be counted.”

Powell said “the fraud exists in the DNA of all the voting systems across the country.”

She believes she and her team will find that the algorithm she alleges flipped votes from Trump to Biden was used nationwide, possibly with the exception of a few jurisdictions.

“Then we have the extraordinary evidence of spikes of hundreds of thousands of votes, sometimes 90% for Biden and 10% for Trump,” she said.

“We all know that defies reality.”

Powell said the Georgia Senate runoffs should not be conducted using Dominion’s electronic machines.

“Make it know that you will not vote until your vote is secure. And I mean that regardless of party,” Powell said. “We can’t live in a free republic unless we know our votes our legal and secure.”

She called for voter ID and possibly going back to “paper ballots that are signed and have your thumbprint on them.”

Evidence for the Justice Department

Powell said her evidence will be given over to the Justice Department “as soon as we get it pulled together.”

Reacting to boos at the mention of the DOJ, she said, “I wish I could say I didn’t have concerns about how that is handled.”

On Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr was quoted in an Associated Press report saying the DOJ has found no evidence of vote fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

She said that among the evidence of “flagarant” fraud is buying votes with checks written by Washington lobbyists, ballots shredded, and illegal ballots coming across borders in trucks and planes.

“There is no kind of voter fraud that hasn’t been experienced this year across the country,” she said.

“Georgia was absolutely full of it,” Powell said, adding that Pennsylvania “went solid” for Trump.

“So we need to flood the legislature here in Georgia and the secretary of state with phone calls and letters,” she said.

“I know,” she said, reacting to the crowd. “Everybody feels like they are not being listened to. … This is your state and your country, and they need to rementer they work for you.

“I just want to thank you all for caring enough to be here today,” she concluded.

“You inspire us, God bless you and God bless America.”

In a Q&A session, Powell was asked why the Georgia recount didn’t expose discrepancies in the vote total.

She explained that a hand recount was not done, and in a precinct where it was done, those discrepancies were exposed.

See the rally:

Last Wednesday, Powell filed two highly anticipated “release the Kraken” lawsuits alleging that evidence of massive fraud should overturn the Georgia and Michigan results.

In a 104-page complaint in Georgia, Powell, co-filing with Wood, outlines a scheme allegedly aimed at “illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

“Old-fashioned ballot-stuffing,” the complaint states, was “amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.”

The reference is to electronic voting machines produced by Dominion Voting Systems that can be connected to the internet.

“Mathematical and statistical anomalies rising to the level of impossibilities, as shown by affidavits of multiple witnesses, documentation, and expert testimony evince this scheme across the state of Georgia,” the complaint charges.

The lawsuit asserts Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Georgia State Elections Board failed to enforce Georgia laws and the U.S. Constitution, citing “multiple violations,” including deals with Democrats to change voting procedures.

Among the claims are that at least 96,600 absentee ballots should be thrown out because they were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter.

The remedies requested include an order blocking the state’s certified results from being submitted to the Electoral College. The official tally has Biden winning by 12,000 votes.

The complaint also asks that all voting machines be subjected to forensic assessment, and it seeks 36 hours of surveillance video from the vote-tabulating center at State Farm Arena in Fulton County.

Election workers, the complaint asserts, evacuated poll watchers and workers for several hours on election night, claiming a water pipe burst, even as “several election workers remained unsupervised and unchallenged working at the computers for the voting tabulation machines until after 1:00 AM.”

‘Same pattern of election fraud’

Powell’s 75-page complaint in Michigan claims Biden’s 150,000-vote victory was obtained through “massive election fraud” in which “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” were counted.

Significantly, she says eyewitness and expert testimony verifies that the “same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations” in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin.

She cites a whistleblower’s sworn affidavit alleging Smartmatic software was adopted by Dominion because of its ability to hide the manipulation of votes in any audit.

The whistleblower, a military intelligence analyst, concluded after analyzing the Dominion software system that it was “certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China” in elections, including the 2020 vote.

