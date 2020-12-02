https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/college-students-actually-trying-get-covid/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — As universities started preparations to bring students back to campus, a debate started popping up: Should students intentionally get coronavirus?

The decision to intentionally get coronavirus may be an understandable one for medical, social or economical reasons.

For example the vice chancellor of Syracuse University, Mike Haynie, warned out-of-state students to not intentionally contract coronavirus to avoid a two-week isolation holding upon returning to campus.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

