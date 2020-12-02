https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/02/sound-up-heres-why-the-verrazano-bridge-was-closed-on-monday-and-were-legit-freaked-out/

Well, this is terrifying. . .

The Verrazano Bridge over the Hudson River in New York was closed on Monday due to high winds and video captured exactly what it looked and sounded like. Sound up:

This is why the #VerrazanoBridge was closed yesterday during the high winds. pic.twitter.com/QrefTGHVom — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 1, 2020

Yes, yes we know the bridge is designed to do this. But that sound is still very unsettling. Via Gothamist:

Of course, the fact that the suspension bridge is acting in this way is completely normal—this is how they’ve supposed to respond in extreme conditions, as opposed to more rigid structures. You can learn more about the Port Authority’s extreme weather planning here.

Anyway, Monday was not a good day to commute into New York:

#VerrazanoBridge upper level is closed due to high winds. Seen here is road construction material blowing into the roadway. pic.twitter.com/HNTms5TRKp — Lakewood News Network (@LakewoodNewsNet) November 30, 2020

Nope, not today:

Drivers being made to turn around on the #Verrazanobridge due to closures caused by high winds! pic.twitter.com/vAAVI7G2Xr — Lakewood News Network (@LakewoodNewsNet) November 30, 2020

