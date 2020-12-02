https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/sp-500-ekes-record-close-wall-street-weighs-new-round-stimulus/

(CNBC) — The S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday, eking out another record closing high, as traders digested the latest developments surrounding a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus negotiations.

The broad market index ended the day up 0.2% at 3,669.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 59.87 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% to 12,349.37. It was the second straight record close for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq also reached an all-time closing high in the previous session.

Energy and financials were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500, advancing 3.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Boeing led the Dow higher with a gain of 5.1%. However, Boeing’s pop was slightly offset by an 8.5% drop in Salesforce after the cloud company confirmed its acquisition of messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion.

