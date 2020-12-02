https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/steven-crowder-2649097496

Steven Crowder reminded Democrats on Tuesday of a time when the left-wing party distrusted Dominion Voting Systems.

In this clip, Crowder played clips from CNN, MSNBC, and C-SPAN that show segments featuring guests and talking heads expressing concerns over Dominion Voting Systems on and after Election Day. Watch the clip for Crowder’s take.

