YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS THIS–
Attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2:05 PM at Wills Park in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Look forward to seeing you at the rally, I mean, press conference tomorrow.
Bring your questions for Sidney @SidneyPowell1, me & GA Governor @BrianKempGA!!! pic.twitter.com/Zc1u26ntRe
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 2, 2020
You can watch the live stream video here from Right Side Broadcasting.
