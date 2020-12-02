https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/stop-fraud-press-conference-lin-wood-sidney-powell-schedule-presser-wednesday-205-pm-alpharetta-ga-live-stream-rsbn-video/

YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS THIS–

Attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2:05 PM at Wills Park in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Look forward to seeing you at the rally, I mean, press conference tomorrow.

Bring your questions for Sidney @SidneyPowell1, me & GA Governor @BrianKempGA!!! pic.twitter.com/Zc1u26ntRe

— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 2, 2020