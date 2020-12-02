https://hannity.com/media-room/ted-cruz-supreme-court-should-hear-emergency-appeal-on-pennsylvania-election-challenge/
CRUZ MISSILE: Senator Says ‘The Future of Our Country and the American Dream’ at Stake in 2020
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20
Texas Senator Ted Cruz weighed-in Monday morning on the state of the presidential race this November; saying the “future of our country and the American Dream” is at stake in 2020.
“We’re at a crossroads. The future of our country and the American dream are very much at stake in 2020. We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Cruz.
“If the Democrats win Texas, it’s all over… We lose control of Washington. We lose precious freedoms we all believe in, like the right to free speech, religious liberty, the Second Amendment,” he added.
CRUZ MISSILE: Senator Says ‘Dems Party of the Rich, GOP Party of the Working Class’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
Senator Ted Cruz called-out his Democratic colleagues on social media over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend; saying far-left politicians are the “party of the rich” while Republicans “are and should be the party of the working class.”
“Today’s Dems are the party of the rich. GOP is and should be the party of the working class,” posted Cruz on Twitter.
Cruz’ message was referencing a recent study showing Joe Biden won more than 50% of the highest income counties in the United States; up dramatically from the 1980 election.