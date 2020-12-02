https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/thanks-readers-november-another-record-month-gateway-pundit-climbed-usa-today-forbes-wsj-com-alexa-rankings/

Thank you to our readers! November was another record month at The Gateway Pundit with over 125 million page views.

This is the 9th time this year we have broken all-time monthly traffic records.

The Gateway Pundit climbed to number 104 in the Alexa rankings for top websites in the US.

The Gateway Pundit is now listed above USA Today, Forbes, NBC News, NPR and the Wall Street Journal.

What makes this more remarkable is that The Gateway Pundit is targeted continuously by the liberal media and far left tech giants. And The Gateway Pundit is smeared mercilessly by the demonic liberal establishment.

Google, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit all censor and shadow ban our content.

Despite this — The Gateway Pundit continues to gain readers year over year and month after month.

Thank you to our team!

Thank you to our readers!

Thank you for your support!

Thank you for all of your tips and comments!

We strive to give you and the American public the truth — day after day.

Vincit omnia veritas – Truth conquers all.

