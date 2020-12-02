https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/528417-the-big-lie-from-donald-trump

In a few weeks, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president and it will be the end of the time that Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump alludes to possible 2024 run in White House remarks Trump threatens to veto defense bill over tech liability shield Tiger King’s attorney believes they’re close to getting pardon from Trump MORE has in office. It is also likely to be the start of the most dangerous phase of the current movement. Now that Trump is about to be unfettered by pesky advisers, generals, and bureaucrats, he could be more disruptive than ever before.

Trump has inflicted us with several little lies each day, adding up to about 20,000 of them, according to a count by the Washington Post. They include “total exoneration” by the special counsel report, Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Alabama, and Barack Obama separating children. These little lies have run the gamut from silly, like the noise from windmills causing cancer, to serious, like his birther claims about Obama. They have been delivered to us in relentless waves of disinformation, calumnies, and falsities.

But Trump and his minions have never created one big lie that is sustained, amplified, and repeated over and over until it is hard not to believe it. The big lie gathers all the little ones. Everything adds up into one understandable and unifying theory. Now he has one big lie reduced to an easily digested but entirely bogus claim that he actually won the election.

Just yesterday he tweeted “we won Michigan by a lot!” and “fraudulent election results in Arizona” and “fake election results in Nevada!” You would think that fraud of this magnitude, across so many states, would yield a scintilla of evidence. But that is the beauty of the big lie. It relies not on evidence but on emotion. It fortifies intuition, clears away possible doubt, explains what seems inexplicable.

It also works. Polls show that 70 percent and 80 percent of Republicans believe the election was rigged. A survey this week from Bright Line Watch revealed that almost half of Republicans expect Trump to be inaugurated in January. That is what the big lie does. It turns wishful thinking into righteous reality.

The big lie lands with clarity on a particular segment of the electorate that was studied by the political scientists Eric Oliver and Thomas Wood in the book “Enchanted America.” They describe that group as “Intuitionalists” – people (on the left and the right) who rely on their intuitions when making judgements. They tend to reject well-established scientific explanations, subscribe to conspiracy theories; are more easily swayed by emotional appeals; embrace populist characterizations; and are intolerant of basic democratic norms.

So what happens when the big lie gathers steam, first among the intuitionists, then spreads across a population? Jochen Bittner of the German newspaper Die Zie gave us a chilling glimpse in the New York Times this week (I can hear the intuitionists grousing about fake news). He described another big lie, known as the “stab-in-the-back myth,” that took hold in Germany after World War One. Its core claim, he explains, was that Imperial Germany never lost the war. “Military officers, monarchists and right-wingers spread the myth that if it had not been for political sabotage by Social Democrats and Jews back home, the army would never have had to give in.” This despite indisputable fact.

That big lie paved the path for Adolf Hitler and his even bigger, murderous lies. Obviously there is no comparison between the Holocaust and Trump. But the “stab-in-the-back” tactic, used by authoritarians on both the left and right, have proven tragically effective. Big lies spread quickly because they are easily grasped and instantly confirm our biases. They unmoor us from long agreed-upon truths and the institutions that unite us. They validate suspicions, breed resentments and sometimes license violent action. Perhaps it is a plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan; to shoot-up a church in Charleston, South Carolina or a synagogue in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; to bomb a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Donald Trump is unlikely to appear in the Inauguration in January. Doing so would only “legitimize” Joe Biden’s presidency in his calculation. But don’t let his absence fool you. That may be the last official day of the Trump presidency, but the first of a long and loud lie meant to undermine the new administration, resourced by hundreds of millions of dollars and the echo chamber of his media allies.

When we can no longer separate fact from fiction, when news no longer informs but incites, when we cannot even agree on basic truths of who won and lost an election – that is where the big lie flourishes, eclipsing all the little lies and even the light of the plain truth.

Steve Israel represented New York in the House over eight terms and was chairman with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015. He is now the director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University. You can follow his updates @RepSteveIsrael.

