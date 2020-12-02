https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/big-question-democrats-still-havent-explained-hundreds-thousands-votes-dumped-middle-night-joe-biden/

On election night numerous states stopped counting. These weren’t just any states, they were the swing states. All these states were won by President Trump but then the Democrats stopped the elections and dropped hundreds of thousands of votes in these states to steal the election for senile Joe Biden.

We all saw this happen and we reported on it. The bizarre thing about these elections is that the results appeared random until a certain point in time when the dumps of ballots for Biden appeared in the middle of the night. At this point in almost all cases, 90% of the vote was recorded, then after this point nearly all votes recorded in the Presidential election were in the same proportion of Biden to Trump with Biden always receiving the larger amount.

We labeled this the ‘Drop and Roll’ and showed it in charts and in a video:

We showed this over and over again… in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, the same pattern.

Our first example was in the state of Virginia:

Here’s what we reported about Virginia’s results:

The first 125 entries reported in the NYT data feed were basically reasonable. The results varied in percentage of votes between Presidential candidates and appeared to be random with most votes going to President Trump. Up through this time (11:03 Eastern), President Trump was leading 52% to Biden’s 46%. At this time 3.3 million of the eventual 4.4 million votes had already been cast or about 75% of the vote was in. This is when things went off the rails.

Eight entries totaling nearly (800,000) votes were removed from the database during this time. This makes no sense. Each vote should be added to the vote totals not taken away.

Overall three entries of over 300,000 votes were posted in the data base to Biden’s vote total. Two entries of over 300,000 votes were taken away. The same happened to President Trump’s totals but in much smaller amounts. Overall 851,000 votes were added to Biden’s totals and only 318,000 were awarded to President Trump between 11:14pm (Eastern) on November 3rd and 5:00am November 4th. This resulted in over half a million more votes net and 73% of the votes going to Biden during this time frame.

What’s really odd about these entries are the huge negative entries. One entry taking away 330,153.54 votes from Biden and 37,510.39 from Trump appears to have reversed an entry a few minutes that at around midnight. Then at 12:26 and 12:30am an entry in the amount of 308,341.59 from Biden and 80,357.05 from Trump was posted and reversed. The exact same amounts. A few hours later another 230,000 votes net were added to Biden’s lead.

These reversing entries look like adjusting entries. Anyone in the accounting profession is aware of entries posted in error that are reversed and replaced with the proper entries and amounts. Why the hell would Virginia need to make these types of entries in their voting system? There really is no logical reason except for fraud.

After these entries noted above were recorded, nearly every entry made into the system for the Presidential election had the same proportion of votes of Biden to Trump.

This too is not reasonable and impossible. There is nothing random about this. It is highly, highly unlikely that the results of all these entries would be at the same proportion. This too indicates fraud.

