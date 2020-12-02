https://noqreport.com/2020/12/02/the-widespread-lie-how-elections-can-be-stolen-from-rigged-results-in-just-six-counties/

The term ‘widespread’ has always been a favorite way for the misinformation media and the national socialist left to gaslight the people on the issue of voter fraud and stolen elections. Something that they immediately latched onto with Attorney General William Barr ever unhelpful comments yesterday on the subject in a piece that read like a Rosetta Stone for the double standard treatment of the two controversies.

Former CEO of Overstock, Patrick Byrne made the point in this recent Glenn Beck video that this doesn’t have to be ‘widespread’. It doesn’t have to be in all the states or even all the voting districts of a few particular states. You just have to steal ‘like crazy’ 6 counties which are really the better part of six cites: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee phoenix and Las Vegas.

Coincidentally, these counties don’t perform as others in the nation. Those are also the places where the polling was shut down in the middle of the night, based on suspect reasons such as the water main break excuse in Atlanta. These types of occurrences are prima facie evidence of wrongdoing from the first night of this interminable election nightmare. This was followed by miraculous results for team Harris/Biden the next morning.

These counties are so important that if they can flip those counties, they can flip the state and thus flip the electoral college and steal the nation right from under us. He detailed has also detailed his findings in an article on his site: Evidence Grows: ’20 Election Was Rigged

Former CEO of Overstock, Patrick Byrne, has been working on a team of cyber experts since August, and he says they’ve gathered damning evidence that shows how Democrats strategically targeted just SIX counties in the November 2020 election to flip the nation’s results. So, when will the information he describes make its way to the courts to potentially prove fraud by the Dems? Byrne says that’s up to Trump lawyer Giuliani, but that no matter what, it seems nearly half of Americans ‘aren’t buying the lies.’

