https://hannity.com/media-room/this-ancestry-dna-kit-makes-a-great-gift-for-friends-and-family-now-23-off/
These $260 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones Are Only $80 Today
posted by Mark Myerson – 10.19.20
When you are trying to enjoy music or your favorite podcast, the outside world can be pretty distracting. Thankfully, technology has answers.
The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones help to shield your ears from the things you don’t want to hear, while delivering crisp wireless audio all day and night long. They usually retail for $259 — but in a special offer for Hannity viewers, you can pick them up today for $78.99.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/MkvpaYSJp4g
Whether you are looking to escape or trying to focus on a project, music and podcasts can provide an assist. But when background noise sneaks through, the entire vibe is ruined. Named an Amazon’s Choice product, the TREBLAB Z2 headphones provide the ultimate audio cocoon. Unrivaled T-Quiet active noise-canceling technology makes unwanted sounds disappear, without affecting the audio performance.
Speaking of sound quality, these headphones provide a premium listening experience. You listen through neodymium-backed 40mm drivers, which deliver crisp highs, rich mid-tones, and deep bass. They connect wirelessly to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0, which is the latest standard. As a result, you won’t get the crackle or hiss that wireless audio used to suffer from.
On a full charge, you get 35 hours of listening time. Thanks to an ergonomic design, you could happily wear them that long — and you can even use the built-in mic with Siri or Google Assistant to help you stay connected and handle important work tasks throughout the day.
Normally priced at $259, the Z2 headphones are now only $78.99 with this deal.
Prices subject to change
Learn Vital Data Skills to Advance Your Career with This $12 Excel Training
posted by Mark Myerson – 8.25.20
From political polling to financial forecasts, data plays an important part in every industry. To really impress recruiters, you need to show you can crunch the numbers beyond the basics.
The Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions course shows you how, with six hours of hands-on training worth $195 that are just $11.99, thanks to a limited-time extra discount on the sale price of $29.99.
Most of us know how the fundamentals of Excel. But to gain any meaningful insights, you need to understand formulas and functions. This online training helps you master 75 of these operators, along with many other advanced techniques.
Through visual demos, you learn how to create formula-based formatting rules and link data sets from multiple sources with lookup, index, and match functions. The training also shows you how to shortcut tedious analytics tasks and pull real-time data into Excel for live insights.
These skills are valued in a huge range of industries, including finance, marketing, sales, science, and sports.
Your instructor for this course is Chris Dutton, aka Excel Maven. He is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and analytics consultant who has mentored over 25,000 students from around the world.
Get the Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions training with certification included while it’s deeply discounted to $11.99, a total savings of 93% on the retail price.
Prices subject to change