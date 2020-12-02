https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/02/this-definitely-aint-it-ex-mlb-player-aubrey-huff-majorly-strikes-out-with-his-take-on-childless-men-who-date-marry-single-moms/

Aubrey Huff played for 13 season in Major League Baseball. So if you’re looking for the real inside-baseball info, he’s your guy.

If you’re a single guy with no kids who’s interested in dating or marrying a single mom, though, maybe look elsewhere for advice.

Here’s why:

I’ve never understood as a man why you would date, or marry a single mother if you’re single with no kids of your own. Seems to me he doesn’t feel he has options or doesn’t value himself as a man. I’d feel like I was a backup plan helping raise another man’s kids. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) December 2, 2020

Speak for yourself, dude.

And there it is…. today’s most unfortunate tweet. — gayle (@alum_gatorgayle) December 2, 2020

I hope your Plan A includes deleting your account — Schültzie (@muffnbear) December 2, 2020

Uh, yeah. Because yeesh.

I’m usually with you, but that’s a really bad take. — Tim Devine (@tmip) December 2, 2020

And families that adopt? Do those husbands and fathers not value themselves as men either? https://t.co/eVcgoQ2uUq — Brittany (@bccover) December 2, 2020

Ooh, so wrong… my husband, A SAINT, married me with three (3!) kids, and then we had one more. He loved them all equally and he gave my boys and girls a towering example of honor and respect and generosity of heart and spirit that lives on after he did. He was God’s plan. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) December 2, 2020

My father has raised 6 kids, with only 2 being biologically related to him. He wanted them to have stability, and we could always count on him to be there. That’s a strong man, not a loser. — K (@kayenmo) December 2, 2020

I was single with no kids, & married a single mom with 3 sons. It can be tough, ain’t no doubt about it, but it can sure be worth it, too. I’d do it again. And we have a beautiful daughter together. Love wins out in the end, man. — HikerNC (@hiker_nc) December 2, 2020

the men who choose to love babies who don’t “belong” to them are twice the man you’ll ever be. — 🎄 la la la la la 🎄 (@fancythis) December 2, 2020

A child has the ability to make you feel like a backup plan, and like less of a valuable man? You reek of insecurity, good lord. Man up, ffs. https://t.co/SVrbc0upex — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) December 2, 2020

Here’s what we know for sure:

Thank God for all the men in this world who have stepped up to raise another guy’s kids like they are his own for the sake of love. https://t.co/REUx98qBos — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 2, 2020

Amen.

