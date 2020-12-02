https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/02/this-definitely-aint-it-ex-mlb-player-aubrey-huff-majorly-strikes-out-with-his-take-on-childless-men-who-date-marry-single-moms/

Aubrey Huff played for 13 season in Major League Baseball. So if you’re looking for the real inside-baseball info, he’s your guy.

If you’re a single guy with no kids who’s interested in dating or marrying a single mom, though, maybe look elsewhere for advice.

Here’s why:

Speak for yourself, dude.

Uh, yeah. Because yeesh.

Here’s what we know for sure:

Amen.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...