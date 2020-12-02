https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/1776-america-amazing-crowd-roars-lin-wood-announces-general-michael-flynn-massive-rally-alpharetta-georgia/

LIN WOOD IS RAISING THE ROOF!

THIS IS AMAZING!

Attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood joined a rally of patriots on Wednesday at 2:05 PM at Wills Park in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Look forward to seeing you at the rally, I mean, press conference tomorrow. Bring your questions for Sidney @SidneyPowell1, me & GA Governor @BrianKempGA!!! pic.twitter.com/Zc1u26ntRe — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 2, 2020

You can watch the live stream video here from Right Side Broadcasting.

There is a massive crowd at the rally today!

THE CROWD ROARED WHEN GENERAL FLYNN WAS INTRODUCED!

Here is NTD’s feed since RSBN went down for a few minutes.

