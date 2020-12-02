https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/1776-america-amazing-crowd-roars-lin-wood-announces-general-michael-flynn-massive-rally-alpharetta-georgia/
Attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood joined a rally of patriots on Wednesday at 2:05 PM at Wills Park in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Bring your questions for Sidney @SidneyPowell1, me & GA Governor @BrianKempGA!!! pic.twitter.com/Zc1u26ntRe
Bring your questions for Sidney @SidneyPowell1, me & GA Governor @BrianKempGA!!! pic.twitter.com/Zc1u26ntRe
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 2, 2020
You can watch the live stream video here from Right Side Broadcasting.
There is a massive crowd at the rally today!
Here is NTD’s feed since RSBN went down for a few minutes.
