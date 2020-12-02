https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-san-fran-mayor-caught-eating-at-same-swanky-restaurant-the-day-after-newsoms-party/
BUSTED! New Photos of Newsom’s Dinner Party Raise Questions Over How ‘Outdoors’ the Event Was
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20
Reporters from Fox Los Angeles published new photos of Gavin Newsom’s infamous dinner party on social media Wednesday; raising new questions over his apology and just how “outdoors” the event was.
“We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed,” reports Bill Melugin with Fox LA.
EXCLUSIVE: Full story re: photos of Gavin Newsom at Napa dinner party we obtained. Responses from Newsom’s team as well as Jason Kinney’s team included. His team also referred us to a Town & Country magazine photo describing the seating as outdoors. https://t.co/LmQ2yIggGf @FOXLA
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020
“We checked the metadata on the photos to confirm legitimacy. Taken at 11/6/2020 at 6:20pm with a location tag at The French Laundry. We interviewed the witness. We’ve also reached out to the Governor’s team for a response, and we got one,” adds the reporter.
CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Guests at Newsom’s Dinner Identified as Officials from California Medical Association
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20
The backlash against California Gavin Newsom grew even worse Wednesday after two guests at his infamous Napa Valley dinner party were identified as officials from the powerful California Medical Association.
“California Medical Association officials were among the guests seated next to Gov. Gavin Newsom at a top California political operative’s opulent birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant this month,” reports Politico.
“As a result of these photos we obtained, two of the people at the Napa dinner with Governor Newsom have been identified as the CEO and a top lobbyist of the powerful CA Medical Association,” reports Fox LA’s Bill Melugin.
UPDATE: As a result of these photos we obtained, two of the people at the Napa dinner with Governor Newsom have been identified as the CEO and a top lobbyist of the powerful CA Medical Association.
Write up here from Politico’s @JeremyBWhite: https://t.co/iXkCckVwAi @FOXLA https://t.co/WVtqvgLmjG
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020
“CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning,” adds the website.
Read the full report at Politico.