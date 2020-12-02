https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-san-fran-mayor-caught-eating-at-same-swanky-restaurant-the-day-after-newsoms-party/

BUSTED! New Photos of Newsom’s Dinner Party Raise Questions Over How ‘Outdoors’ the Event Was

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20

Reporters from Fox Los Angeles published new photos of Gavin Newsom’s infamous dinner party on social media Wednesday; raising new questions over his apology and just how “outdoors” the event was.

“We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed,” reports Bill Melugin with Fox LA.

EXCLUSIVE: Full story re: photos of Gavin Newsom at Napa dinner party we obtained. Responses from Newsom’s team as well as Jason Kinney’s team included. His team also referred us to a Town & Country magazine photo describing the seating as outdoors. https://t.co/LmQ2yIggGf @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

“We checked the metadata on the photos to confirm legitimacy. Taken at 11/6/2020 at 6:20pm with a location tag at The French Laundry. We interviewed the witness. We’ve also reached out to the Governor’s team for a response, and we got one,” adds the reporter.