One thing about the Left and their silly little identity politics games, they eventually all turn on one another to see who can play the biggest virtual signal card OF ALL. Take for example, this fairly atrocious (good word, right?) headline from The Root:

This is your brain on critical race theory. pic.twitter.com/V3yGrmuHmE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 1, 2020

So is this racist?

Sexist?

Bigoted?

All three?

It’s hard to keep up with all of the fun accusations our good, delicate, tolerant friends on the Left come up with these days.

We made a similar face.

😯😯 I like how “White people” is now synonymous with bad. — Bo Winegard (@EPoe187) December 1, 2020

Whiteness is not a racial category; it’s an ideological cudgel. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 1, 2020

If only he were joking.

Join the club.

I thought this was just a @TitaniaMcGrath post for a second — Aaron (@ariweisman) December 1, 2020

It definitely could be her handiwork but nope, this is ‘real’.

Speaking of which:

There is no such thing as a straight person of colour. To be heterosexual is to be white-adjacent. Straight black people are the white people of black people. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) November 30, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Root is basically The Onion. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 1, 2020

But only accidentally funny.

