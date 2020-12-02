https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc88cf0fcf548787cff9f08

Indian cricket captain achieved the feat in 242 innings, 59 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar….

Rights group, legislators say military committed ‘war crimes’ for ‘desecrating’ the body of politician’s daughter….

In a quest to root out Islamic State group hideouts over the summer, Iraqi forces on the ground cleared nearly 90 villages across a notoriously unruly northern province. While the planned U.S. troop …

Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics….

Following an examination of a 100 vote sample conducted by the Arizona GOP, analysis by National File has concluded Biden’s lead could drop down to 0.19%….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...