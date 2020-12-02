https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-2024-trump-tells-crowd-see-you-in-4-years-if-biden-wins-election

President Donald Trump suggested he would run for president again in 2024 should he eventually lose reelection to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump told a crowd of guests at the White House Christmas party that he would see them “in four years” if his legal challenges against vote totals in several states failed. The president’s comments were caught on a Facebook livestream by former Oklahoma Republican Party Chair Pam Pollard.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump said, according to The Associated Press. “We’re trying to get another four years, but otherwise I’ll see you in four years.”

Trump continued to charge that widespread voter fraud awarded Biden and cost himself thousands of votes, enough to influence the outcome of the election. Trump’s legal team and other pro-Trump attorneys continues to push legal challenges in several states over vote alleged election irregularities and affidavits of alleged witnesses to voter fraud and misconduct.

“It’s certainly an unusual year. We won an election. But they don’t like that,” Trump said. “I call it a rigged election, and I always will.”

Earlier reports have suggested that Trump was considering another run at the White House should he eventually lose the election to Biden. One such report said that Trump was planning to announce his 2024 election run on Inauguration Day if Biden is sworn in.

The Trump campaign then denied the report. As The Daily Wire reported:

Jenna Ellis, Trump 2020 senior legal adviser and attorney to President Trump, said the Daily Beast’s report is “completely false.” “Fake news media continues to frame the fake news narrative that President Trump has given up the fight for election integrity,” Ellis told The Daily Wire in a statement Sunday. “This is completely false. I speak with the President daily and he is focused on saving our great Republic now, not four years from now.”

If Trump does run in 2024, early polls suggest that he would be a shoe-in to win the GOP primary race. A November poll said that a majority of Republicans would back Trump should he decide to run in the next presidential election. As The Daily Wire reported:

A majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters would vote for President Donald Trump if he decides to run again in 2024. Trump received 54% support of those who were asked whom they would back if the 2024 GOP presidential primary were held today, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Tuesday. Compared to Trump, most other prominent Republicans barely registered, with the next-highest percentages going to Vice President Mike Pence at 12% and Donald Trump Jr. at 8%. Congressional Republicans such as Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Tim Scott of South Carolina each received less than 5% of the remaining vote, as did South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

