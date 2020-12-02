https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-biden-cant-president-right-fraud/

(FOX NEWS) — President Trump is once again charging that last month’s presidential election was rigged and rampant with fraud.

In an address posted on his Twitter and Facebook pages that the president described as possibly “the most important speech, I’ve ever made,” Trump charged that “lots of bad things happened” during the election.

And he argued that “if we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can’t be president. We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. We’re talking about numbers like nobody has ever seen before.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

