The Trump campaign announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1, that it has filed an election lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The suit is filed under the names of Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and the Trump campaign against the Wisconsin governor and several other election officials in the state.

This new lawsuit claims unlawfulness and irregularities that impacted at least 221,000 ballots out of the three million ballots cast in Wisconsin. A statement released by the Trump campaign says the lawsuit includes four cases with clear evidence of unlawfulness, such as illegally altering absentee ballot envelopes, counting ballots that had no required application, overlooking unlawful claims of indefinite confinement, and holding illegal voting events.

The lawsuit seeks to exclude from the state’s certified results in-person absentee ballots, incomplete and altered certification absentee ballots, certain indefinitely confined absentee ballots, and absentee ballots from illegal voting events.

The state of Wisconsin certified its election results on Monday, Nov. 30. It awarded its 10 electoral votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. President Trump and Joe Biden are separated by about 20,000 votes or 0.62 percent. There is one other election-related lawsuit in Wisconsin filed by a third party.

From NTD News

