President Donald Trump, in a pre-recorded speech, argued that entrenched interests don’t want him to remain president, suggesting that voter fraud was committed across the United States to make sure that he lost.

“This may be the most important speech I’ve ever made,” he said in the video posted on social media, referring to the “ridiculously long” Nov. 3 election.

Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden’s team were both “acting like they already knew what the outcome was going to be,” he said. “It was all very, very strange,” the president added, noting that Biden’s low profile on the campaign trail was unusual.

Since Election Night in November, Trump has argued that voter fraud occurred in key states that went for Biden, while alleging that corporate media outlets prematurely called the race for the former vice president. The Epoch Times will not call a winner of the presidential election until all legal challenges and other procedures are completed.

Trump and his surrogates have also said that only “legal votes” should be counted. If so, Trump said he would be the rightful winner of the presidential election.

His team and other Republicans have filed legal challenges in several states in bids to stop certification of the election results.

Meanwhile, Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis have appeared in front of legislatures in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and soon to be Michigan to compel state legislatures to reassert their Constitutionally given power to call their own—ostensibly GOP—electors to the Electoral College, which meets on Dec. 14.

Both Ellis and Giuliani have said the Constitution grants legislatures the ability to select electors, arguing that the provision was embedded in case of election fraud or other irregularities.

Republicans in Pennsylvania introduced a resolution that would allow them to call up their own electors.

Republicans hold majorities in the legislatures in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It’s not clear whether Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, or Georgia lawmakers will take up any resolutions to call up their own electors.

“As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States,” which—along with the election system—is under “coordinated assault and siege,” Trump added in his speech. He did not say whether his team’s legal challenges and lobbying of state legislatures was part of his defense of the U.S. election system.

